Watch live: Biden, Harris deliver remarks on expanding access to high-speed internet
President Biden and Vice President Harris will speak Monday afternoon about the administration’s push for wider and more affordable high-speed internet access through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
