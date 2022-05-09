trending:

News

Watch live: Biden, Harris deliver remarks on expanding access to high-speed internet

by The Hill Staff - 05/09/22 11:30 AM ET
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Biden and Vice President Harris will speak Monday afternoon about the administration’s push for wider and more affordable high-speed internet access through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

