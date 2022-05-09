trending:

News

On the lawn: The impact of Russia’s invasion on food supplies

by TheHill.com - 05/09/22 12:21 PM ET

President Biden’s week includes a mix of pursuing his domestic agenda, while also focusing on diplomacy and the Russian invasion into Ukraine. He’s visiting a family farm in Illinois to discuss the impact of the Russian invasion into Ukraine on the food supply, where he will discuss what he calls ‘Putin’s Price Hike’ and his efforts to support farmers and food processors to ultimately lower prices for U.S. families.

Also in Illinois, he will attend a big union event with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and participate in in a fundraising reception for the Democratic National Committee.

The president will discuss lowering costs throughout the week, including in an announcement on Monday about providing free high-speed internet for some American families and remarks on Tuesday to criticize Republican’s approach to inflation.

He has a few of international engagements coming up like welcoming Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy to the White House and hosting a summit with leaders of Southeast Asia nations.

Tags Biden Mario Draghi

