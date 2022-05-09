DC would become ‘human rights sanctuary’ for abortion seekers under council proposal

The Washington, D.C., Council will review a plan to become a “sanctuary” for people seeking abortions and for the LGBTQ community under a new proposal put forth by member Brianne Nadeau and publicly backed already by nine other members.

D.C. already has a law that ensures abortion rights, but the proposed legislation would prevent the District from cooperating with investigations from other states where abortion laws are more restrictive and it would block civil or criminal liability in most cases.

It also attempts to curb bounty claims on people seeking abortions from another area, as Texas law has recently permitted.

It also would protect District residents in the LGBTQ community and establish a safe haven for transgender youth who seek gender-affirming treatments and procedures, following efforts to pass legislation that would block trans youth from seeking care in some states.

“With this legislation I am hoping we can solidify the rights of our own residents as well as those who may now be forced to travel here to preserve their own,” Nadeau said in a statement.

“While I am hurt and horrified by the assault on human rights perpetrated by the Supreme Court, I am resolved to do all that I can to protect women and other District residents whose liberties are endangered,” Nadeau added.

A draft Supreme Court decision leaked to Politico last week suggests five conservative justices on the court are ready to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that established the right to an abortion across the country. Chief Justice John Roberts has acknowledged the document is authentic while saying it does not represent the final decision of the court. A final ruling is expected this summer.

Nadeau’s push for the new legislation is backed by by Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and members Anita Bonds, Charles Allen, Vincent Gray, Christina Henderson, Janeese Lewis George, Elissa Silverman, Robert White and Kenyan McDuffie.