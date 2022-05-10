GOP women’s group backs Ohio, Indiana candidates after primary wins

The Winning for Women PAC rolled out its latest House endorsements in Ohio and Indiana on Tuesday, marking one week after the states held their GOP primaries.

The GOP group exclusively told The Hill it has endorsed Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in Ohio’s 13th congressional district and Jennifer-Ruth Green in Indiana’s first congressional district.

The PAC’s founder and chair Annie Dickerson touted Green and Gilbert’s candidacies as “exemplary” and “trailblazing” in a statement.

“Jennifer-Ruth would be the first Black female veteran ever elected to Congress, and Madison is a small business owner who’s worked to diversify the Republican Party,” Dickerson said.

Gilbert and Green have both embraced former President Trump’s policies and were both formally backed by House GOP Chair Elise Stefanik’s (R-N.Y.) E-PAC on Monday.

Gilbert will face off against Ohio state Rep. Emilia Sykes (D) for the Akron-area district, while Green will compete against incumbent Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-Ind.)

Both House races are slated to be competitive. The non-partisan Cook Political Report has rated Ohio’s 13th congressional district as a “toss-up,” while it is called Indiana’s first congressional district “lean Democratic.”

The last time a Republican represented Indiana’s first congressional district in Congress was nearly 100 years ago in 1928. The last time a GOP member served in Ohio’s 13th congressional district was in 1977.