Watch live: Yellen testifies before Senate panel
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday morning will speak before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee at a hearing entitled “The Financial Stability Oversight Council Annual Report to Congress.”
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
