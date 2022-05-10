trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Yellen testifies before Senate panel

by TheHill.com - 05/10/22 9:30 AM ET
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is seen during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing to discuss oversight of the CARES Act within the Federal Reserve and Department of Treasury on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
Greg Nash

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday morning will speak before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee at a hearing entitled “The Financial Stability Oversight Council Annual Report to Congress.”

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Janet Yellen United States Washington D.C.

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. UN receiving ...
  2. NPR reporter says ‘leading ...
  3. DeSantis signs bill establishing ...
  4. Esper recalls ‘outlandish’ Trump ...
  5. Former national security officials ...
  6. Abortion battle moves to homes of ...
  7. Esper says he wouldn’t vote for ...
  8. Police identify Americans who ...
  9. Senate passes security bill for ...
  10. State laws muddle national GOP’s ...
  11. McConnell criticizes protests outside ...
  12. Biden admin announces expansion of ...
  13. Abortion fight could cap Pelosi’s ...
  14. 5 things to watch in the West ...
  15. Florida tilts toward Trump amid ...
  16. Leaks raise concern Ukraine will ...
  17. Senate eyes quick passage of security ...
  18. From court packing to leaking to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video