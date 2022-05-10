Oz highlights Trump rally in new campaign ad

Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz’s campaign is out with a new ad highlighting his endorsement from former President Trump as the race remains tight with the primary a week away.

“There’s a liberal Wall Street Republican named David McCormick. He managed money for Communist China. David is totally controlled,” Trump can be heard saying in the ad, using audio from his rally with Oz last Friday.

“And he is the candidate of special interests and the Washington establishment that are ripping off the United States with bad trade deals, open borders, and he’s going to fold immediately to the radical left Democrats. Dr. Oz is a man who truly believes in ‘Make America Great Again,'” he continues in the ad.

The ad, which was first reported by Punchbowl News, is set to air in several areas of the state, including Wilkes-Barre-Scranton, Johnstown-Altoona and Pittsburgh, according to the news outlet.

When reached for comment, McCormick’s campaign pointed The Hill toward an ad released on Monday running statewide in which Trump congratulates McCormick regarding his past service.

In the ad, the former president can be heard saying in what appears to be a past recorded message, “Dave, I want to congratulate you. You’ve served our country well in so many different ways.”

The campaign ad also features several photos of McCormick and Trump together.

Those ads come just a week before the state’s Republican Senate primary, and polls show Oz and McCormick in a tight race.

Trump held a rally last week for Oz in Pennsylvania, during which he said McCormick was “more Toomey than he is MAGA,” referencing retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and his own his “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Despite that, McCormick has tried to align himself with the former president in hopes of securing the nomination, as Trump is arguably one of the most influential members of the party.

The Hill has reached out to Oz’s campaign for comment.