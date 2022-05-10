California prosecutors decline to file charges against Mike Tyson for alleged airline assault

The California district attorney overseeing a case against Mike Tyson for allegedly punching a man on an airplane has declined to file charges against the heavyweight championship boxer.

San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe told The Hill in an interview that the county was declining to file charges because both Tyson and the victim — now publicly identified as Melvin Townsend III — wanted the case dropped.

The other factor was that Townsend, 36, was intoxicated and had instigated Tyson, according to Wagstaffe.

“Mr. Tyson overreacted and you don’t get to do that,” the district attorney said. “What you’re supposed to do is push the button, call for the airline and flight attendant to come in and have him or her calm the passenger down. But this is a case that didn’t belong in criminal justice.”

Aboard a JetBlue flight from San Francisco International Airport to Florida last month, Townsend allegedly provoked Tyson multiple times, interfering in his personal space and even throwing a water bottle at him, according to witnesses who spoke to investigators.

Tyson eventually grew agitated, throwing several punches at the man’s face before walking off, according to a video of the incident.

Townsend declined medical attention but reportedly had a bloodied face.

San Francisco police combed through videos of the incident and spoke to witnesses. When prosecutors reviewed evidence, they determined Townsend was “trying to get under his skin,” Wagstaffe said.

The district attorney said it was best to leave the incident to civil action, which is unlikely because neither party wanted to pursue a criminal case.

“He was just being one of those people who irritates everybody. Most of us keep our heads down and ignore it,” Wagstaffe said of Townsend. “Mr. Tyson finally got tired of it. Our victim made the rather — I don’t think you would call it a smart decision — to confront and get in the face of the former heavyweight champion of the world.”