Five big cases of people breaking inmates out of jail

The 10-day manhunt for Alabama inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White ended on Monday after the couple were chased down by U.S. Marshals and apprehended.

The case sparked national attention after Vicky White, the assistant corrections officer at Lauderdale County Jail, used her authority to break out an inmate facing capital murder charges.

Here’s five big cases involving corrections officers, prison employees, family members and lovers who sprung dangerous inmates and felons out of confinement.

Joyce Mitchell broke two felons out of prison in 2015

Perhaps the biggest insider prison break in recent history is the escape at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York.

Joyce Mitchell sprung inmates Richard Matt and David Sweat out of the prison in 2015. The case drew national headlines and inspired a Showtime series called “Escape at Dannemora.”

Matt and Sweat broke out of the correctional facility on June 5, 2015, after enlisting the help of Mitchell, the civilian supervisor at one of the prison’s tailor shops.

Mitchell had a “personal relationship” with both inmates, currying multiple favors for them while they were imprisoned, according to investigative documents.

Ahead of the breakout, Mitchell smuggled in hacksaw blades, which Matt and Sweat used to cut a hole in the back walls of their cells. When they scaled out of the facility, they became the first inmates to break out of the high-security section in more than 100 years.

All three fugitives were later apprehended.

Toby Dorr smuggled her lover out in a dog crate

In 2004, Dorr, who had once worked at a veterinary clinic, launched the Safe Harbor Prison Dog Program at Lansing Correctional Facility in Kansas. The program would allow inmates to take care of dogs in their cells before the pets were put up for adoption.

Dorr met John Manard, who was serving life in prison for a fatal carjacking, when he participated in the program.

Although she was married at the time, Dorr was immediately wooed by the six-foot-two inmate with red hair and tattoos, whom she described as “tall, confident, and cool,” on her website’s biography page.

The two engineered the plot together. Manard practiced fitting himself into crates, which were plentiful at the prison facility.

In February 2006, Manard folded himself into a box, which Dorr packed into a dog crate and then into her truck, along with her dogs.

The two were caught after about 12 days on the run. Manard had 10 years added to his sentence, while Dorr was also convicted for assisting with his escape.

Following her release, Dorr has proudly told her story and the lessons she learned from it.

Mother ‘masterminded’ her son’s prison escape

Jay Junior Sigler was serving a 20-year sentence when his mother broke him out of Everglades Correctional Institute near Miami, Fla., in April 1998.

An accomplice smashed into a security fence at the facility with a big-rig truck and opened fire at prison guards. During the shootout, Sandra Sigler scooped her son up in a separate vehicle and fled with him from the prison.

Both mother-and-son were caught. Sandra Sigler testified against her son as part of a plea deal to lessen her sentence, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Police said his mother had “masterminded” the entire breakout, according to the Associated Press.

Man snuck female inmate out of prison

Sarah Jo Pender was spending more than 100 years at Rockville Correctional Facility in Illinois when she broke out of prison in 2008 and evaded capture for several years.

Pender, who was convicted of killing two of her roommates, escaped with the help of corrections officer Scott Spitler.

Spitler snuck Pender into a police car and smuggled her out of the prison. A former cellmate of hers arrived in another vehicle and assisted with the escape attempt.

Police did not catch Pender until 2014. The escaped felon had evaded authorities by living in a low-income neighborhood in Chicago and assuming an alias, the Tribune Star reported.

Bobbi Parker, ex-warden’s wife, freed her alleged lover

Bobbi Parker was married to Randy Parker, the assistant warden at Oklahoma State Penitentiary, when she broke Randolph Franklin Dial out of the prison in 1994 and spent years living with him as a fugitive.

Bobbi Parker met Dial, a convicted murderer, at a prison pottery class held in the garage of her home, which was on the premises of the prison facility.

While Parker claimed that she was kidnapped, she was convicted in 2011 of willingly aiding Dial in the escape. Prosecutors presented detailed evidence, including letters, showing a romance had bloomed between the two.

Parker escaped with Dial in 1994 after she packed him into the family van and disappeared. The couple were later found at a chicken farm in Campti, Texas, in 2005.

Dial died in 2007. Bobbi and Randy Parker are still married.