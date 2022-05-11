trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

White House releases plan aimed at improving infrastructure permitting processes

by TheHill.com - 05/11/22 6:36 AM ET
Getty

The White House on Wednesday released a plan that it says will improve the permitting process for infrastructure projects. 

The plan, released by White House officials, seeks to balance speeding up the process while maintaining rigorous environmental reviews. 

The plan includes using cross-agency coordination early in the permitting process, setting “clear” timeline goals and engaging in early and meaningful stakeholder outreach.

It will also involve more technical assistance and support, as well as making use of agency resources like their staff and technology. 

“We’re going to get more projects built on time and in the right way,” CEQ Chair Brenda Mallory told reporters on Tuesday.

Mallory noted that the administration is not looking for “cutting corners [or] incomplete or shoddy reviews,” but rather that they want to be “rewiring” permitting to be “more nimble, more transparent and more proactive.”

The plan comes as the White House seeks to tout wins, particularly on infrastructure, as the future of its spending agenda remains unclear in Congress. 

While Democrats seek to push Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to support their spending legislation, the swing-vote senator has pushed for bipartisan climate talks.

In these talks, Republicans have likewise pushed reforms that could include changes to an environmental law called the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) that mandates environmental reviews. 

The GOP and various industries have complained that the law’s requirements slow down projects, but many Democrats say they are necessary to protect people and nature from potential harm.

The Biden administration has taken a two-phase approach to restore many of the protections from implementing this law that were weakened under the Trump administration. It recently finalized its first phase.

Tags Brenda Mallory

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. House approves $40B in aid for ...
  2. Republicans make final push for Kemp ...
  3. Republican lawmaker announces ...
  4. Five takeaways from the ...
  5. Pillen wins Nebraska governor ...
  6. 5 things to know about pediatric ...
  7. Dorsey weighs in on Twitter bans ...
  8. Republicans see little political ...
  9. Schumer says he sees no issue with ...
  10. Hawley introducing measure to strip ...
  11. Former national security officials ...
  12. Casey says he will support ...
  13. Esper says Trump wanted to reactivate ...
  14. McConnell tamps down chance abortion ...
  15. Senate Democrats open door to giving ...
  16. UN receiving ...
  17. GOP state legislators move to police ...
  18. Democrats’ strategy now should be ...
Load more

Video

See all Video