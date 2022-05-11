trending:

Watch live: Senate debates, votes on abortion measure

by The Hill staff - 05/11/22 2:30 PM ET
Supreme Court
Abortion rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The Senate is set to hold a vote Wednesday afternoon on a bill that would codify Roe v. Wade.

The procedural vote is not expected to get the votes to advance the legislation.

Democrats are offering the bill after a leaked Supreme Court draft decision that would strike down the Roe v. Wade decision.

Tags Abortion District of Columbia editorial United States Washington D.C.

