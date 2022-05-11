Watch live: Senate debates, votes on abortion measure
The Senate is set to hold a vote Wednesday afternoon on a bill that would codify Roe v. Wade.
The procedural vote is not expected to get the votes to advance the legislation.
Democrats are offering the bill after a leaked Supreme Court draft decision that would strike down the Roe v. Wade decision.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.