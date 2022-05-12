trending:

Watch live: Yellen testifies on financial stability report before House panel

by The Hill Staff - 05/12/22 9:29 AM ET
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is seen during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing to discuss oversight of the CARES Act within the Federal Reserve and Department of Treasury on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
Greg Nash

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the chair of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, will testify Thursday morning before the House Financial Services Committee on the council’s annual report.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

