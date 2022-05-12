Watch live: Yellen testifies on financial stability report before House panel
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the chair of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, will testify Thursday morning before the House Financial Services Committee on the council’s annual report.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
