News

Watch live: Pelosi holds press conference on abortion

by The Hill Staff - 05/13/22 9:20 AM ET
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) delivers her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022, noting the passing of one million Americans due to COVID-19, Roe v. Wade, and the shortage of baby formula in the U.S.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), along with Reps. Diana DeGette (D–Colo.), Barbara Lee (D–Calif.) and others will hold a press conference Friday morning at the Capitol regarding the Supreme Court’s possible overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m.

