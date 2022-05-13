Watch live: Pelosi holds press conference on abortion
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), along with Reps. Diana DeGette (D–Colo.), Barbara Lee (D–Calif.) and others will hold a press conference Friday morning at the Capitol regarding the Supreme Court’s possible overturning of Roe v. Wade.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m.
