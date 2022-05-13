trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

This week’s must-watch moments on Capitol Hill

by TheHill.com - 05/13/22 10:10 AM ET

Senate Republicans and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) blocked legislation on Wednesday that would codify federal abortion protections into law. The swift vote followed a leaked majority opinion last week penned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that would strike down the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.

Republicans blasted the Democrat-led bill, calling it radical and unrepresentative of American public opinion. Democrats like Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) connected the failed vote to November’s upcoming midterm elections, urging voters to vote blue to preserve abortion access.

Watch the video above for this week’s can’t-miss moments on Capitol Hill.

Tags abortion abortion access abortion rights Charles Schumer Chuck Schumer District of Columbia editorial joe manchin Joe Manchin Republicans Roe v. Wade Samuel Alito scotus leak Supreme Court leak United States Washington D.C.

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Prepare for the disappearance of ...
  2. White House gets boxed in on inflation
  3. Will the mighty dollar become a ...
  4. Republicans tread carefully after ...
  5. Rand Paul objection delays $40 ...
  6. Is Russia preparing for a future ...
  7. Democrats sound alarm about Musk ...
  8. Improving Rare Disease Diagnostics ...
  9. Rising: May 13, 2022
  10. Florida GOP Secretary of State Laurel ...
  11. Budd surges in final stretch of North ...
  12. Coal miners press Manchin to back ...
  13. Pence to campaign for Kemp in ...
  14. Arizona Senate candidate calls gender ...
  15. Musk puts Twitter buy on ...
  16. House panel advances bill requiring ...
  17. Trump warns GOP voters against ...
  18. Arizona follows Texas, begins busing ...
Load more

Video

See all Video