This week’s must-watch moments on Capitol Hill

Senate Republicans and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) blocked legislation on Wednesday that would codify federal abortion protections into law. The swift vote followed a leaked majority opinion last week penned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that would strike down the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.

Republicans blasted the Democrat-led bill, calling it radical and unrepresentative of American public opinion. Democrats like Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) connected the failed vote to November’s upcoming midterm elections, urging voters to vote blue to preserve abortion access.

