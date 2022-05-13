trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Biden participates in US-ASEAN Summit

by The Hill Staff - 05/13/22 1:30 PM ET
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden and leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) arrive for a group photo on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden will take part in a summit with officials of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) commemorating 45 years of relations between the U.S. and this large and diverse regional union. Member states include Myanmar, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, among others.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags ASEAN ASEAN ASEAN Biden Foreign policy International relations President Biden summit Washington D.C. white house

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Prepare for the disappearance of ...
  2. White House gets boxed in on inflation
  3. Will the mighty dollar become a ...
  4. Rand Paul objection delays $40 ...
  5. We’ve never seen a country go ...
  6. What to know about this ...
  7. Is Russia preparing for a future ...
  8. Florida GOP Secretary of State Laurel ...
  9. Watch live: Psaki holds final White ...
  10. House panel launches investigation ...
  11. Biden speaks to leaders of ...
  12. Republicans tread carefully after ...
  13. Democrats sound alarm about Musk ...
  14. Pence to campaign for Kemp in ...
  15. Improving Rare Disease Diagnostics ...
  16. Budd surges in final stretch of North ...
  17. Rising: May 13, 2022
  18. Russian forces pull back from ...
Load more

Video

See all Video