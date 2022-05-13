Watch live: Biden participates in US-ASEAN Summit
President Biden will take part in a summit with officials of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) commemorating 45 years of relations between the U.S. and this large and diverse regional union. Member states include Myanmar, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, among others.
The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
