trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds first briefing as White House press secretary

by TheHill.com - 05/16/22 12:30 PM ET
Karine Jean-Pierre smiles at a press briefing.
Associated Press/Andrew Harnik
White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre smiles as she arrives for a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Karine Jean-Pierre will hold her first White House briefing as press secretary on Monday afternoon.

Jean-Pierre, who replaces Jen Psaki at the podium, is the first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve in the position.

The briefing is slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Biden administration Jen Psaki Karine Jean-Pierre press conference United States Washington D.C.

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Alyssa Farah says she’s suffered ...
  2. White House fires back after Bezos ...
  3. GOP senator apologizes after boos for ...
  4. Trump backing Cawthorn despite ...
  5. Fauci and Birx at odds over angry ...
  6. Proposed New York maps create House ...
  7. White House releases plan to boost ...
  8. Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds ...
  9. If NATO welcomes Finland and ...
  10. Zelensky: Russian troops at ‘dead ...
  11. Seven primary races to watch on ...
  12. Oz leading Barnette, McCormick in ...
  13. Putin: Finland, Sweden joining NATO ...
  14. Supreme Court rules for Ted Cruz in ...
  15. UFO sleuths make extraordinary ...
  16. Oklahoma governor warns tribes not to ...
  17. Cheney slams GOP leadership for ...
  18. Nadler, Maloney set to square off in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video