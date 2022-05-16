Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds first briefing as White House press secretary
Karine Jean-Pierre will hold her first White House briefing as press secretary on Monday afternoon.
Jean-Pierre, who replaces Jen Psaki at the podium, is the first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve in the position.
The briefing is slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
