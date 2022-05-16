Alyssa Farah says she’s suffered ‘a lot of personal loss’ after leaving Trump’s White House

Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah says she has suffered “a lot of personal loss” after speaking out against former President Trump as she pursues future career opportunities.

Farah, who left Trump’s White House just before the Jan. 6., 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, has been making frequent appearances as a guest host on ABC’s “The View” in recent weeks, using it and a contract with CNN since leaving the White House to take aim at the former president and those loyal to him.

“I do believe that media is the way I can have the most influence in the shortest period of time,” Farah told Vanity Fair during a wide-ranging interview published this week.

Some networks that have given Farah and other top aides to Trump a platform since the Capitol attack have faced scrutiny for previous comments those staffers made while serving in the administration.

Trump himself earlier this year sent his supporters a video of Farah praising him, accusing her of selling out to “the left.”

“Now in 2022 I watch that video and cringe. But I’m actually glad he put it out,” Farah said of Trump’s video. “The people I’m most hoping to reach and convince that Trump is terrible for our country, are people who, like I once did, support him.”

Farah says she has also suffered a great deal of personal loss since she began speaking out against Trump.

“I would be lying if I said my father’s company and role in the current state of right-wing media wasn’t a factor in me feeling, um, convicted and compelled to knock down disinformation,” Farah said in reference to Joseph Farah, the founder of the far-right website WordlNetDaily. Farah has previously said her father did not attend her recent wedding after she began speaking out against Trump.

“I basically set my world on fire, doing what I thought was right,” she told Vanity Fair. “And was just surprised to be met with, like, additional condemnation from a person close to me.”