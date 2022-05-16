On the lawn: Biden travels to Buffalo

President Biden has two major trips on his schedule this week, one domestic and one foreign.

On Tuesday, he and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Buffalo, N.Y., to meet with members of the community who are grieving after the mass shooting over the weekend that killed 10 people. Police are investigating the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime.

President Biden, who condemned the attack over the weekend, will have the opportunity to console those impacted by the mass shooting. The trip was added to the president’s schedule on Sunday evening, after he spoke with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D).

Later in the week, President Biden is scheduled to depart for his first trip to Asia as president. On Thursday, he will head to South Korea and then to Japan. He’ll meet with leaders of both countries as well as members of the Quad, a security dialogue that includes the U.S., Japan, India and Australia.

Biden will also host some events this week at the White House, including a medal ceremony for public safety officers on Monday as part of National Police Week. He’ll also meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday and will host a Rose Garden reception for Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on Tuesday.

