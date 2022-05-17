Meghan McCain slams Tucker Carlson for ‘eyepatch McCain’ quip about Dan Crenshaw

Conservative pundit Meghan McCain blasted Fox News host Tucker Carlson for using the name of her father, the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), to insult Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas).

“You know the more I think about it, it takes a lot of gall for eyepatch McCain to attack moms who are worried about baby formula as pro-Russia,” Carlson said on his nightly show Monday.

Carlson was referring to Crenshaw’s recent criticism of lawmakers who do not support sending money and arms to Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia.

“This is just trash,” Meghan McCain tweeted in response to a clip of Carlson’s remark circulated online Monday night. “That being said I’m sure @DanCrenshawTX doesn’t mind the comparison.”

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, lost his right eye in combat before being elected to Congress in 2018. He has spoken openly about the injury, saying at one point he is “very self-conscious” about the glass eye he wears.

Carlson has repeatedly questioned the merits of sending money and resources to Ukraine and has used his show to attack lawmakers who have argued the U.S. should do more to help the war-torn European nation.

McCain, a former co-host of ABC’s “The View,” left the show last year and has been working as a columnist at The Daily Mail since.