Watch live: Biden delivers remarks after Buffalo mass shooting site visit
President Biden will speak in Buffalo Tuesday afternoon following his visit to a grocery store where ten people lost their lives Saturday in a mass shooting considered to have been motivated by racist hatred.
The event begins at 1 pm ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.