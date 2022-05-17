trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks after Buffalo mass shooting site visit

by TheHill.com - 05/17/22 11:03 AM ET
Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

President Biden will speak in Buffalo Tuesday afternoon following his visit to a grocery store where ten people lost their lives Saturday in a mass shooting considered to have been motivated by racist hatred.

The event begins at 1 pm ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Biden Buffalo Buffalo shooting buffalo shooting gun violence mass shootings Murder New York New York President Biden Racism United States White supremacy

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Biden-Bezos feud escalates
  2. Esper reignites debate over speaking ...
  3. Fetterman stroke throws curve into ...
  4. McConnell tries to stamp out Trump ...
  5. Here’s why gasoline prices are ...
  6. UFO sleuths make extraordinary ...
  7. Carlson seeks distance from Buffalo ...
  8. Meghan McCain slams Tucker Carlson ...
  9. The 11 Senate Republicans who opposed ...
  10. The Memo: Democrats cross their ...
  11. Watch live: House panel holds hearing ...
  12. Fauci and Birx at odds over angry ...
  13. FDA authorizes booster for children ...
  14. White House releases plan to boost ...
  15. Alyssa Farah says she’s suffered ...
  16. Watch live: Greek PM Mitsotakis ...
  17. Peloton, booze delivery perks for ...
  18. GOP senator apologizes after boos for ...
Load more

Video

See all Video