Fetterman undergoing procedure to implant pacemaker

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s (D) campaign announced on Tuesday that the state’s lieutenant governor would be undergoing a procedure to implant a pacemaker after he suffered a stroke late last week.

“John Fetterman is about to undergo a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. It should be a short procedure that will help protect his heart and address the underlying cause of his stroke, atrial fibrillation (A-fib), by regulating his heart rate and rhythm,” his campaign said in a statement.

Fetterman had said in a statement on Sunday that he had had a stroke on Friday but added at the time that “the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage” and that “I’m well on my way to a full recovery.”

The development comes as voting in Pennsylvania’s Senate primary is ongoing with polls closing later today. The lieutenant governor is facing off against Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) for the Democratic nomination.

Fetterman tweeted earlier on Tuesday that he had filled out an absentee ballot at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health hospital.



A poll from Franklin & Marshall College from earlier month showed Fetterman winning the support of 53 percent of respondents compared to Lamb’s 15 percent. Polling shows the gap between two candidates has widened.

— Updated at 3:44 p.m.