Buffalo mourns victims killed in shooting
Buffalo, N.Y., is mourning the 10 people killed in a shooting at a supermarket Saturday in a predominantly Black neighborhood.
The shooting shocked the country and has led to moments of grief in Buffalo and beyond. President Biden visited Buffalo on Tuesday.
In the video above, people reflect on the lives of the victims of Saturday’s shooting.
