Flight attendant helps deliver baby on flight from Colorado to Florida

A Frontier Airlines flight attendant helped deliver a passenger’s baby on a flight from Colorado to Florida earlier this year, the airline said this week.

Flight attendant Diana Giraldo was described by Capt. Chris Nye as “calm” and “exemplary” when she took up the task of delivering the baby mid-flight, Frontier Airlines said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“The baby couldn’t wait, so they early and unexpected labor took place on a flight from Denver International Airport to Orlando International Airport (MCO),” Frontier said. “Diana helped the mother to the back lavatory and assisted the mother in giving birth.”

Nye said that as Giraldo was helping with the delivery, which occurred on Jan. 16, he gave control of the plane to his first officer as he coordinated a diversion to Pensacola Airport, where paramedics were waiting to assist.

“This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft!” Nye said.

Frontier noted that the mother chose to make the baby girl’s middle name Sky as a tribute to the location of her birth.

Editor’s note: the date of the delivery has been corrected.