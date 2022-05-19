trending:

Watch live: Califf to testify on Capitol Hill on baby formula shortage

by The Hill staff - 05/19/22 9:18 AM ET
Robert Califf testifies before a Senate committee.
Associated Press/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Robert Califf testifies before a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pension hearing on the nomination to be commissioner of Food and Drug Administration on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. 

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf on Thursday will testify before a House committee morning and is expected to answer questions on the nationwide baby formula shortage.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET.

