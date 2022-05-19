Watch live: Califf to testify on Capitol Hill on baby formula shortage
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf on Thursday will testify before a House committee morning and is expected to answer questions on the nationwide baby formula shortage.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.