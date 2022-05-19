Abortion is top of mind in November’s midterm elections

The leaked draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade could mark a major shift in the national political landscape, giving Democrats an opportunity to retool their midterm strategy in what is expected to be a contentious election cycle.

Liberals at the state and federal level are hoping to galvanize abortion rights supporters, while Republicans and conservatives largely condemn the leak of the decision.

Until earlier this month, inflation was considered a top issue on the campaign trail, but political watchers are split over the role abortion rights could play in messaging.

Watch the video above to learn more about how abortion rights could impact the upcoming midterm races.