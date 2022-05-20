trending:

News

This week’s must-watch moments on Capitol Hill

by TheHill.com - 05/20/22 10:15 AM ET

This week on Capitol Hill, lawmakers responded to a racist shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket on Saturday.

Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) and Congressional Black Caucus chairwoman Rep. Joyce Beatty (Ohio), called out Republican colleagues for harboring racist sentiment that they claim stoke extremist acts of domestic terrorism. Republicans dismissed the accusations, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell affirming “racism of any sort is abhorrent in America.”

Lawmakers continued to respond to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that could overturn federal abortion protections and the ongoing baby formula shortage.

Watch the video above for more must-watch moments on Capitol Hill.

Tags Abortion Baby Formula Buffalo shooting buffalo shooting domestic terrorism Leak SCOTUS This Week United States Washington D.C.

