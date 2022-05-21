trending:

Detroit customs officers seize over 2,000 pounds of marijuana labeled as ‘pool toys’

by Natalie Prieb - 05/21/22 11:02 AM ET

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in Detroit seized 2,175 pounds of marijuana labeled as “pool toys” earlier this month.

The incident occurred at the Fort Street Cargo Facility after an x-ray scan of a tractor trailer and physical inspection revealed the illicit goods, which were concealed as “foam pool toys.” The marijuana and tractor trailer were subsequently seized.

“This seizure underscores CBP’s long standing commitment to the border security mission, Port Director Devin Chamberlain said in a statement. “The men and women of CBP continue to work diligently to keep our Nation and our communities safe.”

CBP seized 319,000 pounds of marijuana in 2021.

