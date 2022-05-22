trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Giuliani to heckler at NYC parade: ‘You are probably as demented as Biden’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/22/22 5:48 PM ET
Greg Nash

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R) got into a back-and-forth with heckler at a pro-Israel parade on Sunday, saying they were “probably as demented as [President] Biden.”

In a video of the encounter, Giuliani stops walking in the parade and, still waving a small Israel flag, confronts the heckler.

“I reduced crime you jackass!” Giuliani said toward the heckler, referring to his time as mayor. 

As Giuliani walked away, one of the hecklers continued with their insults toward him, causing him to turn around again.

 “You are a brainwashed a–hole,” for former mayor tells. “You are probably as demented as Biden.”

Giuliani, who was former President Trump’s attorney, was participating in the JCRC-NY Celebrate Isreal Parade, which returned for the first time in three years on Sunday. 

This comes as the 77-year-old reportedly met with the House select committee investigating the Jan 6. Capitol attack for at least nine hours on Friday.

In a statement in January, Rep. Bennie Thomson (D-Miss.), the Jan. 6 committee chairman, said its request to speak with Giuliani were based on his insight to offer what was Trump thinking around the time of the riot. 

The former mayor has continued to pushed unfounded claims, first echoed by Trump, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and was caused by widespread voter fraud. 

Giuliani also recently made a surprise appearance on Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” spurring a judge to walk off the set.

Tags Jan. 6 House committee New York New York City Rudy Giuliani Rudy Giuliani The JCRC-NY Celebrate Isreal Parade

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Republicans vow to kill domestic ...
  2. How the Sussmann trial revealed ...
  3. Justice Alito’s alternate abortion ...
  4. As cases rise, Americans are ...
  5. Robert Gates on Trump running for ...
  6. Amateur hour at the White House ...
  7. Mullen says US should consider the ...
  8. Tensions rise between DOJ, Jan. 6 ...
  9. Time for a strategic pause on NATO ...
  10. Biden offers brief message for North ...
  11. US frustrated over ...
  12. Baby formula bill faces rocky terrain ...
  13. Herschel Walker says he wants total ...
  14. Clyburn says 'the country is in ...
  15. Zelensky’s wife on war toll: ‘Our ...
  16. Biden says ‘everybody’ should be ...
  17. Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex ...
  18. The Turkish Question on NATO: A ...
Load more

Video

See all Video