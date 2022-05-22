Giuliani to heckler at NYC parade: ‘You are probably as demented as Biden’

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R) got into a back-and-forth with heckler at a pro-Israel parade on Sunday, saying they were “probably as demented as [President] Biden.”

In a video of the encounter, Giuliani stops walking in the parade and, still waving a small Israel flag, confronts the heckler.

“I reduced crime you jackass!” Giuliani said toward the heckler, referring to his time as mayor.

As Giuliani walked away, one of the hecklers continued with their insults toward him, causing him to turn around again.

“You are a brainwashed a–hole,” for former mayor tells. “You are probably as demented as Biden.”

Giuliani, who was former President Trump’s attorney, was participating in the JCRC-NY Celebrate Isreal Parade, which returned for the first time in three years on Sunday.

This comes as the 77-year-old reportedly met with the House select committee investigating the Jan 6. Capitol attack for at least nine hours on Friday.

In a statement in January, Rep. Bennie Thomson (D-Miss.), the Jan. 6 committee chairman, said its request to speak with Giuliani were based on his insight to offer what was Trump thinking around the time of the riot.

The former mayor has continued to pushed unfounded claims, first echoed by Trump, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and was caused by widespread voter fraud.

Giuliani also recently made a surprise appearance on Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” spurring a judge to walk off the set.