Bill Clinton: Biden cares ‘more about the people than the polls’

Former President Clinton is arguing President Biden does not care about his popularity with the American people and is focused instead on solving problems the country faces.

“In his first 16 months in office, Joe Biden has done exactly what he said he would do if elected—help America overcome an unprecedented pandemic, rebuild a battered economy from the bottom up and middle out so that it works for all of us, and restore our standing in the world,” Clinton said in a write up about Biden for Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

“We still face stern tasks, including taming inflation without causing a recession, and combatting violent crime. The usual sound bites and answers that dominate the news won’t help. But a get-the-job-done leader who cares more about the people than the polls, more about winning the future than rewriting history, will. That’s who Joe Biden is. And why I’m glad he’s on the job.”

A NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released on Monday found Biden’s approval rating hit a new low with 40 percent of respondents saying they “strongly disapprove” and 17 percent saying they “somewhat disapprove” of the president’s job in office.

Biden was among people listed on Time’s 100 dispatch under its “leaders” section, which also included Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and podcaster Joe Rogan.