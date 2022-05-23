On the Lawn: Wrapping up Biden’s first trip to Asia

President Biden is wrapping up a four-day trip in Asia this week with a meeting of the Quad alliance of India, Australia and Japan.

The president will return to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, where he faces mounting concerns about gasoline and food prices and worries over a shortage of baby formula. The White House has flown in one shipment of formula from Europe and is expected to bring in another shipment this week.

Biden will head into Memorial Day weekend by delivering a pair of commencement addresses.

He will speak at the Naval Academy commencement on Friday in Annapolis, Md., and he will travel to Wilmington on Saturday to speak at the University of Delaware, his alma mater.