trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

On the Lawn: Wrapping up Biden’s first trip to Asia

by The Hill staff - 05/23/22 1:27 PM ET

President Biden is wrapping up a four-day trip in Asia this week with a meeting of the Quad alliance of India, Australia and Japan. 

The president will return to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, where he faces mounting concerns about gasoline and food prices and worries over a shortage of baby formula. The White House has flown in one shipment of formula from Europe and is expected to bring in another shipment this week. 

Biden will head into Memorial Day weekend by delivering a pair of commencement addresses.

He will speak at the Naval Academy commencement on Friday in Annapolis, Md., and he will travel to Wilmington on Saturday to speak at the University of Delaware, his alma mater. 

Tags Asia-Pacific region baby formula shortage China india Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity inflation International relations International trade Japan Japan Joe Biden President Biden Quadrilateral Security Diaglogue Seoul South Korea South Korea Tokyo United States

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Cheney warns of ‘threat we have ...
  2. Juan Williams: The Supreme Court is ...
  3. Sex at two Europe raves may explain ...
  4. Kellyanne Conway takes aim at Jared ...
  5. NYT’s Friedman: Biden worried he ...
  6. Biden approval rating hits new ...
  7. As cases rise, Americans are ...
  8. Supreme Court won’t take case on ...
  9. Amateur hour at the White House ...
  10. How the Sussmann trial revealed ...
  11. Democrats look to defy political ...
  12. Progressives hope Roe threat will ...
  13. Justice Alito’s alternate abortion ...
  14. Republicans vow to kill domestic ...
  15. Merkley tests COVID-19 positive, a ...
  16. Mullen says US should consider the ...
  17. Five things to know about ...
  18. Mook’s testimony at Sussmann trial: ...
Load more

Video

See all Video