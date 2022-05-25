trending:

News

Watch live: Manufacturers, FDA commissioner testify on baby formula shortage

by TheHill.com - 05/25/22 9:11 AM ET

Baby formula manufacturers and the commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are slated to testify before a House panel Wednesday morning.

The hearing comes amid an ongoing baby formula shortage. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

