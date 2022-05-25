Watch live: Manufacturers, FDA commissioner testify on baby formula shortage
Baby formula manufacturers and the commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are slated to testify before a House panel Wednesday morning.
The hearing comes amid an ongoing baby formula shortage. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.