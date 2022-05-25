Watch live: FBI Director Wray testifies before Senate panel
FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday will appear before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee to discuss President Biden’s proposed fiscal 2023 budget.
Before his testimony, Wray is expected to address the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
The proceedings begin at 2 p.m. ET.
