News

Watch live: FBI Director Wray testifies before Senate panel

by The Hill Staff - 05/25/22 1:13 PM ET

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday will appear before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee to discuss President Biden’s proposed fiscal 2023 budget.

Before his testimony, Wray is expected to address the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The proceedings begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

