Watch live: Biden delivers remarks after signing police reform executive order
President Biden and Vice President Harris will deliver comments Wednesday afternoon on a broad executive action that sets standards for police procedures, with the goals of community trust and equality. The signing ceremony for the order happens on the second anniversary of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.