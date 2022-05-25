trending:

News

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks after signing police reform executive order

by The Hill staff - 05/25/22 2:00 PM ET
President Joe Biden
Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP
On the second anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, President Biden is expected to sign a long-awaited executive order to establish a nationwide database of police officers fired for misconduct.

President Biden and Vice President Harris will deliver comments Wednesday afternoon on a broad executive action that sets standards for police procedures, with the goals of community trust and equality. The signing ceremony for the order happens on the second anniversary of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

