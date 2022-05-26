trending:

News

Watch live: Dem senators hold press conference on gun safety

by TheHill.com - 05/26/22 10:26 AM ET
FILE – In this July 20, 2012, photo, a row of different AR-15 style rifles are displayed for sale at the Firing-Line indoor range and gun shop in Aurora, Colo. A warning about possible violence last year involving the 18-year-old now being held in the Buffalo, New York, supermarket shooting is turning attention to New York’s “red flag” law. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Senators Murphy (D-Conn.), Markey (D-Mass.), and Padilla (D-Calif.) will speak Thursday about gun safety legislation following the reintroduction of the Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act by Murphy and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) this morning.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

