Watch live: Dem senators hold press conference on gun safety
Senators Murphy (D-Conn.), Markey (D-Mass.), and Padilla (D-Calif.) will speak Thursday about gun safety legislation following the reintroduction of the Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act by Murphy and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) this morning.
The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET.
