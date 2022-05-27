NBA’s Warriors call for ‘sensible gun laws,’ Kerr says violence is ‘public health issue’

The Golden State Warriors on Thursday made a statement about gun violence prior to Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

The announcer at San Francisco’s Chase Center first asked everyone to rise and remove their hats for a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school this week.

“We grieve with everyone today during this time of healing,” the announcer said.

After the moment of silence concluded, the announcer shared resources where fans could learn more about how to “support sensible gun laws in America,” leading to applause throughout the arena.

The move from the Warriors comes after the Miami Heat took a similar stand before their playoff game against the Boston Celtics Wednesday night, encouraging fans to call their senators and “make change at the ballot box.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who made an impassioned plea for action during a press conference earlier in the week, was asked before the game about the reaction to his speech where he challenged senators to take action.

“I’ve had a lot of people reach out to me, most asking what they can do,” Kerr said Thursday. “I think that’s a really good question. So many people want to help and want to know how they can make an impact.”

“I think what Miami did last night was great. For whatever reason this is a political issue, but it’s really a public health issue. So as soon as we can shift the dynamic to this being a public health issue, then you get momentum.”