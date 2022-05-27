Watch live: Trump, Cruz set to speak at NRA convention
Former President Trump is scheduled to speak Friday afternoon at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston, Texas. The convention is being held days after a mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 children and two teachers.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) are also slated to speak at the event.
Trump’s speech is set to start at 3 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
