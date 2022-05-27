trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Trump, Cruz set to speak at NRA convention

by TheHill.com - 05/27/22 3:00 PM ET

Former President Trump is scheduled to speak Friday afternoon at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston, Texas. The convention is being held days after a mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 children and two teachers.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) are also slated to speak at the event.

Trump’s speech is set to start at 3 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Greg Abbott Houston Ted Cruz Texas Trump United States

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: Trump, Cruz set to speak ...
  2. Biden zeroes in on plan to cancel ...
  3. McCarthy questions Jan. 6 panel’s ...
  4. NRA leader calls gun ownership ...
  5. Senate GOP signals an openness to ...
  6. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith says Trump ...
  7. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz receives sharp ...
  8. How support for student loan ...
  9. Texas officials say officers should ...
  10. Supreme Court rejects red ...
  11. Sen. Ron Johnson: Report on tax ...
  12. O’Rourke: People at NRA convention ...
  13. Judge throws out Trump’s suit to ...
  14. Facebook rejects Abbott allegation ...
  15. CVS to halt prescriptions for ...
  16. Here are the gun bills stalled in ...
  17. Texas broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel’s ...
  18. Students nationwide walk out of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video