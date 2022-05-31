On the lawn: Biden set to take on inflation this week

President Biden will meet with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday to discuss high inflation, which has plagued Biden’s approval rating and which the president says is his top economic priority.

Biden laid out a three-part plan earlier Tuesday for combating inflation, stressing that the Federal Reserve has the primary responsibility to control it.

Tuesday’s meeting is the first between Biden and Powell since November and comes as the Fed has promised to raise interest rates aggressively to keep inflation in check.

