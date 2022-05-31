trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

On the lawn: Biden set to take on inflation this week

by TheHill.com - 05/31/22 1:30 PM ET

President Biden will meet with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday to discuss high inflation, which has plagued Biden’s approval rating and which the president says is his top economic priority.

Biden laid out a three-part plan earlier Tuesday for combating inflation, stressing that the Federal Reserve has the primary responsibility to control it.

Tuesday’s meeting is the first between Biden and Powell since November and comes as the Fed has promised to raise interest rates aggressively to keep inflation in check.

Watch more in the video above.

Tags Biden consumer prices Economy Federal Reserve gas prices inflation Jerome Powell Joe Biden United States Washington D.C.

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Biden lays out plan to fight inflation
  2. Ranking the five Democrats most ...
  3. Hillary Clinton lawyer acquitted in ...
  4. Border Patrol agent recalls rushing ...
  5. Police release details on collision ...
  6. As Jan. 6 subpoena deadline ...
  7. Supreme Court may soon expand gun ...
  8. House Democrats to move slate of gun ...
  9. 60 percent of student loan borrowers ...
  10. Hutchinson raises minimum purchase ...
  11. Key Senate antitrust bill hangs in ...
  12. Novavax hopes FDA go-ahead will boost ...
  13. Carson Daly says he’s in a ...
  14. Zelensky warns of famine risk from ...
  15. GOP bill would criminalize Supreme ...
  16. What’s really at risk with ...
  17. Justice Democrats-backed candidate ...
  18. Five things to know about Canada’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video