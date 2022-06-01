Watch live: Biden holds virtual meeting on efforts to end baby formula shortage
President Biden and administration officials will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday with manufacturers of baby formula to review efforts to address the nationwide shortage of the product.
The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.