News

Watch live: Biden holds virtual meeting on efforts to end baby formula shortage

by The Hill Staff - 06/01/22 12:30 PM ET
A baby wearing a white bib with blue stars being fed by a bottle.
AP Photo/Eric Gay
Olivia Godden feeds her infant son, Jaiden, baby formula, Friday, May 13, 2022, at their home in San Antonio.

President Biden and administration officials will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday with manufacturers of baby formula to review efforts to address the nationwide shortage of the product.

The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

