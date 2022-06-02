trending:

Watch live: White House press briefing

by TheHill.com - 06/02/22 2:00 PM ET
Karine Jean-Pierre
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during her first press briefing as press secretary at the White House in Washington, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre  is slated to hold a briefing with reporters on Thursday afternoon. Jean-Pierre will be joined by the coordinator of the White House’s COVID-19 response, Ashish Jha.

The briefing will start at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

