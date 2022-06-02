Watch live: White House press briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold a briefing with reporters on Thursday afternoon. Jean-Pierre will be joined by the coordinator of the White House’s COVID-19 response, Ashish Jha.
The briefing will start at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
More News News
Administration
House
House
Administration
Video/Hill.TV
Rising
Hill.TV
Top Stories
Administration
Campaign
Administration
House