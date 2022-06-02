At least 2 people injured in shooting at Wisconsin cemetery

At least two people were shot at a cemetery in Racine, Wis., on Thursday afternoon while they were attending a funeral gathering.

The Racine Police Department said multiple shots were fired around 2:26 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, a city in southeastern Wisconsin.

“There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated,” police wrote in a Facebook post shortly before 4 p.m. local time.

Police told ABC affiliate WISN 12 News that two people were shot. One person was taken to the hospital and another was treated on scene and released.

The Hill has reached out to the Racine Police Department for additional information.

People had gathered at the cemetery for a ceremony for Da’Shontay King, who was shot and killed by police last month, local media reported.

The Thursday shooting in Wisconsin happened hours before President Biden made a plea to Congress to pass new legislation to curb gun violence following a series of recent mass shootings.

On May 14, a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., killing 10 people, while an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school last week in Uvalde, Texas.

On Wednesday, another gunman opened fire at a medical building in Tulsa, Okla., killing four people before turning the gun on himself, according to police.

In his speech Thursday, Biden called for a number of reforms to gun laws, including reauthorizing an assault weapons ban or otherwise raising the minimum age to purchase an assault-style rifle from 18 to 21 and expanding background checks and red flag laws.

“If Congress fails, I believe this time a majority of the American public won’t give up either,” the president said. “I believe the majority of you will act to turn your outrage into making this issue central to your vote.”