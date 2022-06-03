trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

DeSantis vetoes funds for Tampa Bay Rays practice facility after team tweets on gun control

by Chloe Folmar - 06/03/22 9:45 AM ET
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough delivers to the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 26, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) approved a new state budget Thursday, but vetoed funds for a Pasco County baseball practice facility that was to be used by the Tampa Bay Rays, a move that comes shortly after the MLB organization tweeted in support of gun control last week.

DeSantis, an avid supporter of gun rights, vetoed the funding proposed by state Sen. Danny Burgess (R) that was widely expected to be signed into the state’s budget a week after the Rays showed support for gun control measures.

The team posted about gun control over social media channels on May 26, in the wake of deadly shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y., in lieu of covering its game against the New York Yankees.

Rays pitcher Brooks Raley is from Uvalde, a town of just 16,000, where 19 elementary school students and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman.

“It’s just a tragedy. Obviously growing up there and going to that school, it kind of hits home,” Raley said last week, according to The Associated Press. “It’s small and a close-knit community, so it’s obviously tough.”

The Rays partnered with Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that advocates for gun control and education, to share facts about gun violence.

“When an assault weapon is used in a mass shooting, it results in six times as many people shot than when other guns are used,” the Rays tweeted, citing Everytown, among other facts.

DeSantis has not spoken publicly about his decision to veto funding for the practice facility.

The Hill has reached out to his office for comment.

Tags Budget DeSantis Florida Gun control Mass shootings MLB Ron DeSantis Tampa Bay Rays Veto

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Senators make last-ditch bid for ...
  2. Two words explain why Trump won’t ...
  3. The Great Resignation hits state ...
  4. The unpalatable truth in Ukraine
  5. DeSantis vetoes funds for Tampa Bay ...
  6. Putin fires five more generals: report
  7. GOP lawmaker pulls guns during markup
  8. Emboldened Democrats eye Ron Johnson ...
  9. Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot ...
  10. Alito’s draft opinion insults ...
  11. 100 days of war: Where Ukraine stands ...
  12. Biden compounds his baby formula ...
  13. Biden approval rating rises 6 points ...
  14. Economy adds 390K jobs in ...
  15. Progressives slam HHS decision to ...
  16. Jan. 6 panel announces prime-time ...
  17. White House says kids under 5 could ...
  18. Trump endorses Masters in Arizona ...
Load more

Video

See all Video