trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

California court says some bees are fish

by Cris Belle and Nexstar Media Wire - 06/03/22 1:33 PM ET
(Getty Images)

(WJW) – A California appeals court has ruled that four species of bees are now legally considered fish.

The issue was whether the bumble bee, a terrestrial invertebrate, falls within the definition of fish – a division in the list of endangered species and threatened species in the California Endangered Species Act.

The act identifies the protected species, in separate divisions, as “bird, mammal, fish, amphibian, reptile, or plant.”

It all started in a 2019 lawsuit between large agricultural groups in the state — such as almond and citrus growers — and the California Fish and Game Commission.

The lawsuit specifically set out to determine whether the commission exceeded its authority when it designated four bumble bee species as endangered species – the Crotch bumble bee, the Franklin bumble bee, the Suckley cuckoo bumble bee and the Western bumble bee – calling them invertebrates, therefore falling under CESA’s definition of fish.

In years past, fish were defined as “wild fish, mollusks or crustaceans, including any part, spawn or ova thereof.” But in 2015, the legislature modified the definition to read “ ‘[f]ish’ means a wild fish, mollusk, crustacean, invertebrate, amphibian or part, spawn, or ovum of any of those animals.”

In the ruling, the courts gave the commission the legal authority to list invertebrate species as endangered, even if they are not aquatic animals.

“We next consider whether the commission’s authority is limited to listing only aquatic invertebrates,” the ruling stated. “We conclude the answer is, ‘no.’ Although the term fish is colloquially and commonly understood to refer to aquatic species, the term of art employed by the Legislature in the definition of fish in section 45 is not so limited.”

Tags

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Uvalde teacher says incorrect ...
  2. Two words explain why Trump won’t ...
  3. Ex-Trump adviser Navarro indicted by ...
  4. DeSantis vetoes funds for Tampa Bay ...
  5. Senators make last-ditch bid for ...
  6. Meadows got texts from Jim ...
  7. The unpalatable truth in Ukraine
  8. Biden responds to Musk concerns about ...
  9. The Great Resignation hits state ...
  10. Putin fires five more generals: report
  11. Police arrest retired NY police ...
  12. The Memo: Biden’s big problem is ...
  13. Emboldened Democrats eye Ron Johnson ...
  14. GOP lawmaker pulls guns during markup
  15. Alito’s draft opinion insults ...
  16. Biden compounds his baby formula ...
  17. Progressives slam HHS decision to ...
  18. Freedom Caucus members to huddle with ...
Load more

Video

See all Video