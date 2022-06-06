trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

On the lawn: Biden attends Summit of the Americas

by TheHill.com - 06/06/22 12:47 PM ET
U.S. President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Yokota Air Base in Fussa, Japan, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

President Biden this week is bringing together leaders from North America, Central America and South America for the Summit of the Americas, held in Los Angeles.

Biden will travel to California on Wednesday for the summit, with leaders expected to discuss economic prosperity, climate change, the migration crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also this week, Biden is taping an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and he’s traveling to Santa Fe on Saturday to receive a briefing on the New Mexico wildfires.

Watch the video below for more on Biden’s schedule this week.

Tags Biden

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Percentage of Americans who say Trump ...
  2. Raskin says Jan. 6 panel has found ...
  3. Here’s who qualifies for the $25B ...
  4. Georgetown lecturer resigns after ...
  5. Mexican president confirms Summit of ...
  6. Justices won’t hear appeal from ...
  7. Milo Yiannopoulos is an intern for ...
  8. Five biggest issues to watch at ...
  9. Juan Williams: Democratic infighting ...
  10. COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Does ...
  11. Jan. 6 panel seeks to break through ...
  12. Push for normalcy wins out in COVID ...
  13. Where Trump’s long list of legal ...
  14. Ocasio-Cortez in ...
  15. Just 28 percent in new poll approve ...
  16. Fleet weak: Navy’s shipbuilding ...
  17. Subpoena wars: Washington is on a ...
  18. Manchin: ‘Makes sense’ to raise ...
Load more

Video

See all Video