On the lawn: Biden attends Summit of the Americas

President Biden this week is bringing together leaders from North America, Central America and South America for the Summit of the Americas, held in Los Angeles.

Biden will travel to California on Wednesday for the summit, with leaders expected to discuss economic prosperity, climate change, the migration crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also this week, Biden is taping an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and he’s traveling to Santa Fe on Saturday to receive a briefing on the New Mexico wildfires.

