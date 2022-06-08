trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Yellen to talk inflation before House Ways and Means

by TheHill.com - 06/08/22 9:30 AM ET

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is scheduled to testify before the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday morning.

The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. ET and is likely to include questions about the nation’s inflation rate.

Watch the live video above.

Tags economy inflation Janet Yellen Janet Yellen Treasury United States Washington D.C.

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Democrats frustrated by flat-footed ...
  2. Cheney faces pivotal moment with Jan. ...
  3. Judge orders Trump attorney to turn ...
  4. Why Mike Pence will be a key figure ...
  5. Live coverage: Uvalde fourth grader ...
  6. McConnell puts imprint on Senate gun ...
  7. Man says ‘excruciating’ 17 days ...
  8. Biden readies for balancing act in ...
  9. Biden increasingly relies on ...
  10. Here are the states with monkeypox ...
  11. Forget CRT: Democrats link opponents ...
  12. Officials detain armed man outside ...
  13. Here’s who qualifies for the $25B ...
  14. American woman pleads guilty to ...
  15. Why Biden sees fights with ...
  16. Here’s a list of the people who ...
  17. NATO-Russia: It’s time to suspend ...
  18. Press: The jury and I both got it ...
Load more

Video

See all Video