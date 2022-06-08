Biden approval rating at all-time low in new poll

President Biden’s approval rating among Americans has hit an all-time low, according to a new Morning Consult poll.

The poll published on Wednesday found that 58 percent of those surveyed disapprove of Biden’s performance as president, while 39 percent of respondents approve.

That’s down from 42 percent of respondents who approved of Biden’s performance in a Morning Consult poll taken last month.

Morning Consult noted that Biden’s latest polling numbers are worse than his predecessor, former President Trump, at this time in his presidency four years ago.

This was also Biden’s lowest approval rating and highest disapproval rating since he took office in January 2021, according to Morning Consult’s polling.

Eighty percent of respondents who are registered Republicans strongly disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president, while 37 percent of respondents who are registered Democrats strongly approve of his handling of his position.

Overall, eighty percent of Democrats said they approve of the job Biden is doing as president, while four percent of Republican respondents said the same thing. Seventy percent of Republican respondents disapprove of the Biden’s job as president, compared to 14 percent of Democrats.

Biden is heading into the midterms struggling with soaring inflation and record gas prices, as well as Russia’s grinding war in Ukraine, a recent string of gun violence and a pending Supreme Court decision likely overturning Roe v. Wade.

Biden last week launched a three-part plan to address inflation, including an acknowledgment that the Federal Reserve has “a primary responsibility to control inflation.”

He has also released millions of barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve and is reportatly planning meet Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in a bid to increase global oil supplies and push down prices.

The latest Morning Consult poll was conducted on June 4 through 5 and had a total of 2,006 respondents. The margin of error in the poll was 2 percentage points.