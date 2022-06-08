GOP push for SCOTUS security bill after arrest outside Kavanaugh’s house

Republicans are calling on the House to pass a stalled bill aimed at expanding security protection to the families of Supreme Court justices after police arrested an armed man outside the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday morning.

The bill passed the Senate by unanimous consent last month, soon after publication of a leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. The leak sparked protests outside the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts, Kavanaugh, and Justice Samuel Alito, who penned the draft opinion.

But the legislation has stalled in the House, where top Democrats have said that protection should also be extended to judicial clerks and staff.

The 26-year-old suspect arrested outside Kavanaugh’s house, a California resident, told a detective that “he was upset about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision regarding the right to abortion as well as the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas,” according to an affadavit.

“This is exactly – exactly why the Senate passed legislation very shortly after the leak to enhance the protection for justices and their families,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Wednesday.

“The House’s Democrats have refused to take it up,” McConnell said. “That needs to change and it needs to change right now. Right now. House Democrats must pass this bill and they need to do it today.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said that he will make a motion on the House floor Wednesday night to immediately pass the security bill in response to the man targeting Kavanaugh.

“I hope Democrats will not block this request,” McCarthy tweeted.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) reiterated to reporters on Wednesday that he thinks the legislation should be changed so Supreme Court employees are also protected. But said he had a “very positive discussion” about the legislation on Tuesday with Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), who cosponsored the legislation with Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).

“Supreme Court Justices are, in fact, being protected right now,” Hoyer noted.

Hoyer said that he hoped to move on the bill “relatively soon,” but declined to give a hard estimate on when that would be.

“We think the employees need to be protected. And, certainly, that ought to be in the judgment of the Supreme Court security officials, not just willy-nilly, just as it is here,” Hoyer said. “A decision has to be made by the Capitol Police as to whether or not they believe protections are justified.”

House Republicans have separately introduced a bill to criminalize Supreme Court leaks, led by House GOP Conference Vice Chair Mike Johnson (R-La.).