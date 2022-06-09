trending:

News

Watch live: Jan. 6 committee holds first public hearing

by TheHill.com - 06/09/22 6:00 PM ET

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is slated to hold its first public hearing Thursday night.

The prime-time hearing will begin at 8 p.m. ET as the committee shares findings from its yearlong investigation. 

Watch the live video above.

