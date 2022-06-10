trending:

This week’s must-watch moments on Capitol Hill

by TheHill.com - 06/10/22 9:30 AM ET

Lawmakers returned to Washington from recess this week focused on gun violence after the mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.

The other focus was the Jan. 6 committee in the House, which held its first hearing in primetime on Thursday night.

Watch the live video above for more must-watch moments from Capitol Hill.

