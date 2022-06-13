Chemical Safety Board chair resigns

The chairwoman of the Chemical Safety Board, a federal agency that investigates chemical accidents, has resigned.

Katherine Lemos, who was appointed under the Trump administration, has resigned, board spokesperson Shauna Lawhorne confirmed.

Lawhorne did not respond to The Hill’s questions about why Lemos resigned.

Bloomberg reported that Lemos cited “eroded confidence” in the board’s ability to focus on its mission based on its “recent priorities,” in a resignation letter to the White House on Friday.

Lemos is the only Trump-appointed member of the board. After she departs, the only members remaining will be two Biden appointees. Last week, President Biden nominated a third potential board member, Catherine J.K. Sandoval.

The Hill recently learned that Lemos changed her duty station — where she’s officially based — to San Diego, rather than Washington. The agency said that this change, was to be more aligned with where she is working remotely as the agency continues to telework.

The change was confirmed by agency spokesperson Hillary Cohen, who said at the time that board member travel is “in alignment with Federal Travel Regulations and is approved as needed to meet the mission of the CSB.”

Lemos’s travel had previously sparked concerns against some advocates, with the group Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) reporting last year that her travel cost taxpayers $33,000

.