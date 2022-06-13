Watch live: Biden signs law to commission study on AAPI museum
President Biden and Vice President Harris will speak at Monday’s signing ceremony for H.R. 3525, which authorizes a commission to study a possible National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
More News News
12:30 Report
House
News
News
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
House
House
Administration
News