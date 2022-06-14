On the lawn: Biden’s focus on unions

President Biden is turning his attention to unions this week.

Biden traveled to Philadelphia on Tuesday to speak at a convention for the AFL-CIO — a high-profile event for Biden to emphasize his support for labor while ramping up his engagement as Democrats worry they could lose more blue-collar workers to Republicans in the midterms.

Biden pledged to be the most pro-union president in history and recently hosted union organizers from Amazon and Starbucks at the White House.

Biden also will host a reception to celebrate Pride Month on Wednesday. On Friday, he will host a forum on energy and climate.